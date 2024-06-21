CalBank launches network for female employees

Jun - 21 - 2024

CalBank PLC has launched CalWomen’s Network as a demonstration of its commitment to foster an inclusive and supportive environment for all female employees.

The initiative aligns with the Ghana Sustainability Banking Principles, particularly Principle 4, promotion of gender equality and the UN Women’s Empowerment Principles. The Network is designed to serve as a platform for mentorship, professional development and leadership opportunities for female colleagues within the organisation.

It aims to provide a platform for women within the organisation to connect, collaborate, share resources and grow both personally and professionally. The launch also saw to the inaugural induction of the executives of the newly formed CalWomen’s Network.

Rationale

The Board Chairman, Joe Mensah, said the network aimed to create an inclusive environment where every staff could thrive, lead and innovate, adding that the bank recognises the value women bring to the institution and the financial sector at large.

The initiative, he said, should not be seen as just a women's issue but as an organisational imperative requiring the engagement and support of the entire CalBank family. "When we bring together individuals with varied backgrounds, experiences and viewpoints, we unlock creativity, enhance problem-solving and drive innovation. This network is a crucial step in harnessing that power,” he added.

"To the women of CalBank, I say this: Your voices matter. Your ideas are valuable. Your leadership is crucial. This network is a testament to our belief in your potential and our commitment to supporting your growth and success," he added.

He, therefore, urged the women to embrace this initiative to break down barriers, challenge biases and create opportunities. The Acting Managing Director of CalBank PLC, Carl Asem, said when women pursued collective goals with mutual benefits, opportunities were explored to produce excellent results.

He encouraged all women in the network to participate fully in the activities offered, saying “this engagement would be crucial in evolving and upgrading their skills and enhancing their professional development.”