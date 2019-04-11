Tarkwa residents to repeat demo over bad roads in two weeks

Residents in the Western Region town of Tarkwa have vowed to hit the street again if no visible works were seen on "deplorable" roads in the area in the next two weeks
.
The demonstrators burnt old car tyres and mounted a barrier at the Tarkwa-Ahietieso section of and disrupted traffic flow.
In a radio interview with Accra based Starr FM on Thursday, one of the coordinators of the demonstrators, Eric Asiedu said they are closely monitoring actions to be taken by the authorities to address their concerns.
He said the demonstration was to "teach authorities in the area lessons."
"This demonstration is going to be a lesson demonstration. After two weeks if any action does not take place, another press conference will come. After the press conference the following two weeks another demonstration will come,” he said.
Reacting to the development, the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive (MCE),
He said their concerns have been forwarded to the Western Regional Minister.
The MCE said there was a contractor already assigned to the 13.5km road project but he had to stop because of lack of funds.
He said the assembly was aware of the deplorable nature of the road and the impact its had on businesses.