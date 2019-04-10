Tarkwa: Demonstration creates gridlock

Some aggrieved residents of Tarkwa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region Wednesday morning blocked the main Tarkwa-Takoradi road to protest its deplorable state.
The demonstrators burnt old vehicle tyres and mounted barriers the Tarkwa-Ahietieso stretch of the road disrupting traffic flow.
This is not the first time that residents have blocked the main Tarkwa-Takoradi road to protest its state.
In September 2018, some Tarkwa chiefs led residents to block roads in protest grinding economic activities to a halt.
Read also: Tarkwa: Residents block road to protest bad roads
A report by Tarkwa-based Space FM indicates that the Police have arrived at the scene to control the protesters.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
According to the residents, successive governments have taken them for granted since petitions to the Municipal Chief Executive for the area on the matter have not yielded any positive results.
The Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality is one of the leading producers of gold in Ghana.
Heavy-duty vehicles transporting cocoa, bauxite and Manganese for export to the Takoradi Harbor also use the road, putting a lot of pressure on the stretch.