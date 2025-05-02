Featured

Tackling mismanagement at workplaces: Speak up, protect your institutions - Mahama urges workers at May Day Parade

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 02 - 2025 , 12:33 4 minutes read

President John Dramani Mahama has urged workers to voice mismanagement going on in their various workplaces to help prevent the collapse of their institutions.

“Many of you work in state-owned enterprises that have been atrociously managed over the last eight years. I urge you not to keep quiet when management is driving your enterprise into ruin.

“You are always the first to be affected by job losses when these institutions collapse. Your enterprise, where you work, belongs to you. They guarantee you lifelong employment, and so you must protect those enterprises.

“When things are going wrong, do not be afraid to say so. As President, I will back and support you to set things right,” he said.

The President was speaking at a parade to celebrate Labour Day, also known as May Day, at the Black Star Square in Accra yesterday.

The parade was attended by a large gathering of labour unions from the private and public sectors, one of the largest in recent years.

This year’s celebration, put together by Organised Labour in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, was on the theme: “Resetting pay and condition of service: the role of stakeholders”.

Improving conditions

President Mahama, in response to the longstanding and inequitable disparity in the public service wage structure concern raised by workers, assured them that his government had commenced the process to address the issue.

“As part of the constitutional review process, attention will be paid to the establishment of a permanent independent emoluments commission that will determine a fair and equitable public service wage structure so that we can bridge the unacceptable gap between the conditions of service of Article 71 officeholders and other sections of workers within the public sector,” he emphasised.

The President said his administration would invest in morale-boosting interventions by introducing comprehensive reforms across the public and private sector labour environments.

That, he said, would ensure timely salary payments, modernise workplace conditions and reduce the bureaucratic bottlenecks that frustrated productivity.

The President said the government would also prioritise better occupational health and safety policies, as well as “ensure timely pension contributions and payments, and eliminate the neglect that many of our retired workers have had to endure for far too long”.

President Mahama added that to help address challenges with the pension scheme, he would initiate a preliminary discussion with stakeholders through a mutually selected ad hoc committee to come up with proposals on how the current challenges with the pension system could be addressed.

Sacrifice

The President acknowledged TUC and workers across the country for their sacrifice in building the country through their consideration in accepting the 10 per cent increment in base salary.

He said the government, with the austere steps being taken this year, was hoping to see better outcomes in the next years.

President Mahama, however, stated that a lot of sacrifice would be required from all quarters, not only workers, to rescue the country from the economic crisis into which it was plunged.

He gave an assurance that he would be prudent and modest in handling public resources and called on all his appointees to do the same.

Labour’s role in resetting

The President affirmed his decision to strengthen institutional relationships between the government and Organised Labour as part of his reset agenda in acknowledgement of the vital role of labour in the success of the agenda.

He stated that the Ministry of Labour would not operate in isolation, but would be an active convener of tripartite collaboration where the government, business and labour would meet regularly to assess progress, address grievances and shape policies that worked for everyone.

Galamsey fight

President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, describing it as a complex challenge that could not be resolved overnight.

He stated that even during his campaign, he never believed the battle could be won easily.

However, he stressed that the fight would not be abandoned and expressed confidence in the nation’s security agencies, saying efforts would continue to clamp down on the selfish entities destroying forests and polluting water bodies.

"Our gallant men of the Armed Forces and Security Services are up to the fight, and we will continue to score successes against the selfish companies and individuals who are destroying our forests and polluting our water bodies,” President Mahama said.