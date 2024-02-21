Students in Central Region donate blood to teaching hospital

Shirley Asiedu-Addo Feb - 21 - 2024 , 06:21

Telecommunications giant, MTN last Wednesday mobilised about 600 students across the Central Region in a blood donation exercise aimed at stocking the blood bank of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The exercise, which was conducted by MTN as its show of love on Valentine's Day, had students from the Winneba Senior High, the Ghana National College and the Oguaa Secondary Technical schools participating as part of its "Save a Life” campaign to stock blood banks.

An address read by the Area Sales Manager, Francis Gyang, on behalf of the Senior Regional Manager, South West, Prince Owusu Nyarko, stated that over the years, the MTN Ghana Foundation had been committed to supporting the development of sustainable social interventions across the country.

At the core of this, he said had been the focus of improving health standards and access to quality healthcare nationwide.

He said initiatives such as the "Save a Life” campaign reinforced the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery in Ghana and showed that MTN was a brand that truly cared.

Positive results

He said since its inception in 2011, the MTN's Save a Life campaign, which had been in partnership with various institutions, had yielded very positive results.

"We have been able to help save lives across the country.

Francis Gyang, Area Sales Manager, MTN, speaking to the media during the exercise

Through our collective efforts, people in dire need of medical assistance have received attention," he stated.

This year, he said MTN had set for itself a target of 7,000 units of blood, adding that the campaign had mobilised more than 26,000 units of blood over the years.

He explained that in 2023 following its comeback due to a two-year break as a result of COVID, the campaign yielded positive results with 6,440 units, the highest since inception.

These efforts, he said, had also earned MTN recognition as one of the highest corporate blood donors; a testament to the power of collective action in making a difference.

Despite the efforts, he said the appeal had not fully yielded the desired results, saying it was estimated that voluntary donations formed only 36 per cent of the national blood supply.

"We may have heard of the insufficient blood at the various blood banks and the call from health institutions encouraging voluntary blood donation.

Through this annual campaign, we believe we will be able to address critical gaps in blood supply and promote voluntary blood donation, thereby contributing to saving several lives and reducing maternal mortality rates across the country.

“We hope that through our efforts, we will be able to encourage more Ghanaians to undertake voluntary blood donations and help save lives,” he said.

Mr Nyarko said MTN was hopeful that this year's nationwide blood donation drive would bring all stakeholders to work together towards improving quality healthcare across the country.

Appreciation

He thanked all blood donors, especially MTN staff and partner schools for their selfless contributions which, he said, had served as lifelines for those in need.

"Your generosity embodies the spirit of compassion and solidarity, underscoring the profound impact of every unit donated," he added and urged those yet to donate blood to consider the transformative power of such actions, saying every donation had the potential to be a precious gift of life.