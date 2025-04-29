Previous article: See the areas that will be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on April 30

Stanbic Bank supports Graceland Childcare School

Daily Graphic Apr - 29 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Risk Team of Stanbic Bank Ghana has donated assorted items to the Graceland Childcare School at Bawjiase in the Central Region to improve the welfare of children at the facility.

The donation, which forms part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, included food items, stationery, clothing, furniture and toiletries. In addition, the team presented an undisclosed amount of cash to assist in meeting the daily needs of the children.

The presentation marked the second consecutive year the Risk Team has supported the Graceland Childcare School, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to impacting lives beyond banking through education, healthcare and community development initiatives.

Giving back

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Portfolio Manager for Risk at Stanbic Bank, Edwin Bartels, said the donation was part of efforts to give back to society and support vulnerable communities.

“Supporting children in institutions like Graceland is not just about meeting physical needs. It’s about letting them know they are not alone. It’s our way of showing that someone out there cares and is rooting for their success,” he said.

Mr Bartels encouraged the children to remain focused and make good choices, saying, “If you choose to be a good person, good people will be drawn to you.

The world always has space for those who are kind, honest, and hardworking.” He expressed the hope that the items would be put to good use and properly maintained.

“We know what we’ve brought might not solve every challenge, but we trust it will ease some of the burden and create a more comfortable environment, especially with the furniture and other supplies,” he added.

Gratitude

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the Matron, Madam Grace Wobil, expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the continued support.

“We are truly grateful for this act of kindness.

What touches us even more is your consistency. You didn’t just visit once and forget about us.

The last time you visited you promised to return, and here you are again.

That means a lot to us and to the children,” she said.

Ms Wobil stressed that the donation would help the school cater to the nutritional and academic needs of the children.

One of the children, speaking on behalf of her colleagues, also expressed appreciation to the bank.

“Your visit shows us that we matter.

We may not have families to call our own, but gestures like this make us feel loved and remembered. Thank you for thinking of us,” she said.

