Spiritual Churches Council donates food items to Chief Imam

The Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana, has presented assorted food items to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to support Muslims during the Ramadan.
The items comprised 30 bags of rice, 10 cartons each of Milo, cooking oil, milk, tomatoes and sugar.
The council has, over the years, been supporting the Chief Imam during the Ramadan. Last year, a similar donation was made at the residence of Sheikh Sharubutu at New Fadama in Accra.
Nakoa
The Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Nakoa Nazareth Ansah Jamson, who led a delegation from the council to make the donation, wished the Chief Imam a belated happy 102nd birthday.
The Chairman of the council, Prophet Peter Sampah, described Sheikh Sharubutu as a good leader not only for Muslims but also the entire country.
“You are a great father, not only for Muslims but also the whole country. Therefore, you deserve to be celebrated,” he told the Chief Imam, adding: “We are here to observe and celebrate the Ramadan and the birthday of the Chief Imam.”
Commendation
For his part, Sheikh Sharubutu commended the spiritual churches for their kind gesture and pledged to continue pushing for religious harmony among all segments of Ghanaians.
He lauded the co-existence among the various religious groups and said such understanding and tolerance had contributed to the prevailing peace in the country, adding: “Allah has bestowed His blessing upon the country.”