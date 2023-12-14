Share experiences through writing - Deputy Minister charges Power Queens

Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 14 - 2023 , 06:40

The Power Queens Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has celebrated its 35th anniversary with a call on the members to endeavour to share their experiences through writing in order to inspire others.

A Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, who made the call, noted that members should write articles and books, among others.

Speaking at the anniversary celebrations in Accra, she commended the older generation of women of the club for paving the way and also breaking the glass ceiling, adding that their enthusiasm had sent others to higher heights.

Appreciation

“We appreciate your time, your efforts and dedication,” she said and charged the current generation to emulate what their predecessors had done.

Ms Abubakar said the introduction of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education was important.

The importance, she said was to instill the interest and encourage young people, especially girls to adopt science and technology, an area regarded for boys.

In addition, she said more people were going through technical, vocational education and training (TVET) and that together with STEM education, it was good for an organisation such as the ECG.

“While there is a lot being done in the area of girl-child and women empowerment education, we need to do more by changing the mindset of people who are used to the traditional way of doing things,” the deputy Minister of Information, said.

The Managing Director of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, said the queens formed an integral part of the company and appreciated the work they were doing.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you do for the company.

I appreciate each and every one of you,” he said.

The President of the Power Queens Club, Doreen-Carol Anning-Gyebi, said over the years, the club had flourished into a vibrant community of strong, passionate and inspiring women and that each one of them had contributed to the unique tapestry of the club, making it a space where ideas flourished, dreams took flight and bonds forged.

Empowerment

In a solidarity message, the Deputy General Secretary of the Public Utilities Workers Union, Timothy Nyame, said the union was deeply committed to women empowerment.

A Board Member of ECG and Patron of Power Queens Club, Carlien D. Bou-Chedid, who chaired the event, said since its inception 35 years ago, the ECG Power Queens Club had been a fierce advocate for women's rights and a driving force behind the advancement of women in the ECG workforce.