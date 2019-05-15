Seven church members fined GH¢650 for assaulting MCE

A Cape Coast Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday ordered seven members of Great Life Foundation Church at West Adisadel in Cape Coast to pay an amount of GH¢650 as compensation for verbally assaulting the Oguaa Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Ernest Arthur.
They will in default serve three months imprisonment.
They are Pastors Johnson Kofi and Solomon Karim, Felix Clark, trader, Richard Kofi Acquah, an artisan, Emelia Appiah Dankwah, trader, Francis Mensah, carpenter and Grace Aboagye, trader.
They agreed to pay the money after the case was referred to the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) office for settlement.
Counsel for accused persons, Mr Philip Young told the court on Tuesday that they were remorseful and have agreed to compensate the complainant for their unlawful acts.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu said the accused, on March 23, 2019, reportedly attacked the MCE verbally after the Works Department of the Metropolitan Assembly had demolished a wall built around a piece of land belonging to the church.
According to Sergeant Yakubu, the wall had been constructed in clear disregard of the Assembly’s directive that there should not be any development on the said land until the relevant legal documents had been obtained.
He said hours after officials of the Assembly had demolished the wall; the accused persons verbally attacked the MCE.
They also posted his picture on social media with an accompanying caption projecting the insult.