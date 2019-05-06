Security beefed up on University of Ghana campus after robbery attack

The University of Ghana says it will beef up security on campus as the semester’s examinations draw closer.
This comes in the wake of an attack on a final year Psychology student Daniel Osei by persons suspected to be armed robbers.
Daniel Osei who was butchered and sustained several cutlass wounds on his head by the unknown assailants is currently receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
In a radio interview Accra based Citi FM, the acting Dean of Students Affairs of the university, Professor Godfred Bopkin said his outfit will do its best to reduce future occurrences.
“The Vice Chancellor and some university management visited the student yesterday at 37 military hospital. The university has undertaken to absorb all the medical bills and also to assure the student that we will see how the university will manage his examination questions so it doesn’t after his graduation” he said.
He added that “In fact from yesterday there was a national security presence on campus with their patrols and they are going to do this all the period that the examination will take place”.
He said an emergency meeting will be held today [Monday] between all student executives, university management and some security officials to brief students on the arrangements being instituted and how students should comport themselves.
