S&P upgrades Ghana’s credit rating

Daily Graphic May - 12 - 2025

In a significant endorsement of Ghana’s economic recovery efforts, global credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the country’s foreign-currency sovereign credit rating from Selective Default (SD) to CCC+.

The upgrade in the country’s economic outlook apppears to reflect a seeming renewed investor confidence and the positive momentum in economic management under the leadership of Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The announcement, made last Friday, comes as Ghana makes decisive progress in restructuring its external debt and stabilising its macroeconomic environment following years of turbulence.

According to S&P’s latest report, Ghana’s negotiations with its remaining commercial creditors were nearing completion, a key milestone that has restored credibility and eased fiscal pressure.

S&P highlights that while challenges persisted, the current administration’s firm commitment to reforms was yielding tangible benefits.

Inflation

Inflation, for instance, though still elevated at 21 per cent, is steadily falling, driven by a strengthening cedi and lower energy prices.

This progress, according to the report, reflects strong policy direction from the Ministry of Finance under Dr Forson.

Dr Forson’s stewardship has seen the launch of vital legislative reforms, including amendments to the Public Financial Management Act, reinstatement of fiscal rules, and steps to establish an independent fiscal council, all measures aimed at ensuring prudent management of public finances.

Despite inheriting significant fiscal arrears, the government is prioritizing expenditure-led consolidation over aggressive tax hikes, in line with conditions under the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme.

The administration is targeting a primary surplus of 1.5 per cent of GDP in 2025 and has committed to keeping expenditure growth below 10% annually over the next four years — a sharp departure from the 28 per cent average increase seen over the past two decades.

S&P projects that Ghana’s public debt, net of liquid assets, will decline from 71.4 per cent of GDP at end-2024 to 47.4 per cent by 2028.

Interest expenditure, once a crippling 48 per cent of government revenue in 2021-2022, has fallen to about 25 per cent following the debt restructuring.

Inflation, though still above target, is expected to ease gradually as monetary policy credibility improves.

strong signal

The upgrade by S&P is a strong signal to the international investor community and development partners that Ghana is turning a crucial corner.

While acknowledging lingering risks, including election-year spending pressures and external vulnerabilities, S&P notes that the country’s improving external metrics, steady policy reforms, and supportive growth outlook justify the new, higher rating.

With Dr Forson at the helm of the Finance Ministry, Ghana’s economic management appears firmly back on track — a development likely to further bolster investor sentiment and set the stage for sustainable, inclusive growth in the years ahead.