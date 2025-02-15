Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College delegation visits Ghana Armed Forces

A 19-member delegation from the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College last Monday visited the Army Headquarters at the Burma Camp.

The delegation, comprising directing staff and students, is in Ghana for a seven-day African study tour to Ghana.

The tour is intended to help the delegation gain in-depth knowledge of the operations of strategic institutions in Ghana to enrich its knowledge base.

Led by Colonel Corneille Nkundimana, the delegation was received by the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, who welcomed them to Ghana and the Army Headquarters, expressing the hope that their tour would be beneficial.

At the meeting, the various senior military officers took turns to brief the delegation about the operations and some activities within the GAF.

Lt. Gen. Onwona said the decision by the visitors to be in Ghana to study Ghanaian institutions and how they worked to achieve success was ‘apt and significant.

He assured the team that their stay in Ghana would be profitable, given the country's reputation for peaceful coexistence and hospitality.

“It was a good decision to have chosen to come to Ghana as we have a lot to share with you given our reputation in peaceful co-existence and our professionalism, as well as our hospitality,” the COAS stated.

The senior military officer responsible for planning, operations and training functions at the Army Headquarters, Col ELS Gyedu, took the team through the role of the Ghana Army in border security and national protection.

Also, the Chief Staff Officer (CSO), Brigadier General Atogebakoga Alobawone and the Deputy Chief Staff Officer, Operations and Training (DCSO Ops & Trg), Brigadier General Kweku Dankwa Hagan, addressed the students' questions, clarifying their doubts.

Col Nkundimana, on behalf of the delegation, expressed gratitude to the COAS and personnel of the Army Headquarters for the warm reception and valuable knowledge shared during their interaction.