Rotary President-elect commits to partner with Ga State for development

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The President-Elect of Rotary International, Mário César Martins de Camargo, has pledged Rotary’s commitment to partnering the Ga State on development initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people.

That, he said, was because the organisation’s global mission was to uplift underserved communities through projects that focus on health, education, economic empowerment and environmental sustainability—areas where he believed the Ga State and Rotary could find common ground for impactful collaboration.

“We are available to partner your community, with your leadership, in whatever projects you deem necessary and fit. Rotary does not only gather for lunch or dinner—we serve. We work to improve health, education, economic conditions, and the overall quality of life for the underprivileged,” Mr Martins de Camargo explained.

Visit

The Rotary President-Elect made the commitment when he paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in Accra last Friday. It formed part of his official tour of Africa to promote the growth of Rotary on the continent.

The visit also included a symbolic tree planting exercise to underscore Rotary’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

Rotary Africa

Mr Martins de Camargo, who described the visit as an honour, said Rotary viewed Africa as the next frontier for growth, drawing parallels to India’s transformation within the organisation.

“Africa represents a tremendous opportunity. India had 45,000 members 40 years ago; today, it has 176,000 and is the second largest Rotary presence in the world.

Africa is poised to follow that same trajectory,” he stated.

He also highlighted the continent’s youthful population and emerging middle class as key indicators of Rotary’s future expansion in the region.

“I'm here to motivate, inspire the growth of Rotary in this region of the world.

I see a huge potential to have our membership increase in Africa.

And as a consequence of that membership growth, we should also find partners for projects with the community,” the RI President-Elect added.

Strengthening ties

The Ga Mantse welcomed the initiative and described the visit as timely and significant, stressing that it only strengthened the pre-existing relationship between the two sides.

He also acknowledged the significance of Rotary’s global presence and leadership, commending the president-elect for choosing to visit the Ga State, which indicated the importance of their collaboration.