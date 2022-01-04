Road projects underway in Tamale, Sagnarigu

A number of road projects have been completed in the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region, with others at various stages of completion.
So far, 40 kilometres of roads have been asphalted out of the 100 kilometres earmarked by the government to be constructed in the area by 2024.
Currently, road networks and drainage systems in Nyanshegu, Bilpela, Dabokpa, Gbewaa and other areas have been worked on, the Daily Graphic observed during a tour during the past week.
Asphalt overlays were also ongoing on some of the deteriorated roads in the two enclaves.
Some of the areas covered included Choggu-Gurugu, Nyohini-Shishegu and Education Ridge Area.
The Tamale Industrial Area road linking the Nyohini roundabout, hitherto deteriorated, has also been fixed and opened to traffic.
A few months ago, commuters and residents of the area launched a campaign to get the deplorable road fixed, upon which the Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, facilitated the reconstruction of the road.
Road infrastructure
In an interview, Alhaji Shaibu indicated that the government was undertaking road infrastructure development to fix deplorable roads in the country and to also open up the various towns for investment and business.
He indicated that the government intended to construct 100 kilometres of roads in the area, out of which 40 kilometres had been completed so far.
“As I am speaking now, most of the contractors have been paid, and they have started returning to site to continue work,” he said.
Alhaji Shaibu said measures had been put in place by the government to leapfrog the infrastructure development of the area to address the challenges of the people.
The Regional Minister urged the people of the region to be patient and have faith in the government to fulfill the promises it made to them.
He indicated that the Tamale interchange was expected to open to traffic in March this year, explaining that the relocation of some major facilities around the interchange and the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the final execution of the project.
According to the 2022 Budget, the Tamale Interchange Project, which is under the Master Project Support Agreement (MPSA) with the Sinohydro Corporation Limited, is 84 per cent completed.
Road sector development
Last week, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, said the government was on a drive to develop the road sector.
According to him, many construction projects — including flyovers, bridges and roads — had reached substantial levels of completion, and that there was going to be a completion galore from now until 2024.
He, however, warned road contractors that his outfit would not tolerate any shoddy work, stating that “the government will not award contracts to contractors with track records of shoddy work”.