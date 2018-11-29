Remembrance service held for Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko

A special remembrance service was on Wednesday held for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, who died in the United States of America (USA) on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 after a short illness.
In attendance were dignitaries, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, and the First Deputy Speaker, Mr Joe Osei Wusu.
Others were Ministers of State, the Majority and the Minority leaders of Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, respectively, Members of Parliament, and party functionaries.
The rest were the family, friends, ministers of the gospel, members of the Grace Presbyterian Church at Westlands in Accra, well wishers and other sympathisers.
In a solemn atmosphere, Rev Mrs Baaba Oduro Boateng moderated the service, which was interspersed with hymns and scripture reading.
Exhortation
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (3rd left), Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia (2nd left), Professor Mike Oquaye (3rd right), Speaker of Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, and Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister at the service
In an exhortation, the District Pastor, Rev. Dr Abamfo Ofori Atiemo, described the late MP as a humble personality who was loved by all across the political divide.
He advised against time wasting and said: “If you have work to do, it must be done quickly because time is waiting for no man”.
Rev Dr Atiemo also urged the congregation to be each other’s keeper because that was also part of the work of God.
Quoting from the book of John chapter 9: 4-5, Rev Dr Atiemo called on all to use the positions they occupied to please God by doing the right things at all times.
Death
On Wednesday, November 21, Ghanaians woke up to the shocking news of the demise of the legislator, Mr Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, 60.
He was married with seven children.
Born on December 10, 1957 at Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region, the late MP, who was the younger sibling of the former Minister of Energy, Mr Boakye Agyarko, was a pharmacist and alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
He was also a staunch member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and had been the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon from 2012.
