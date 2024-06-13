Featured

Recoded GCB Mobile App: GCB Bank's digital transformation, innovations celebrated

Daily Graphic Jun - 13 - 2024 , 12:53

In a historic year marking its 70th anniversary, GCB Bank PLC, Ghana's oldest commercial bank, has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2024.

The bank's commitment to digital innovation and customer-centricity was recognised with the Best Banking App award for the GCB Recoded Mobile App and the Best Digital Banking Team of the Year award.

Legacy of service

For seven decades, GCB Bank has been a pillar of stability and progress in Ghana's financial sector. The bank's 70th anniversary is a celebration of its journey from a trusted local bank to a leader in Africa's banking industry, continuously enriching lives and empowering businesses.

Recoded GCB Mobile App

The Recoded GCB Mobile App, launched in December last year, has become a cornerstone of GCB Bank's digital transformation. The app has swiftly captured the market, boasting exponential growth and impressive adoption rates.

GCB Bank staff displaying one of the 2024 GITTA awards

Since its launch, the Recoded GCB Mobile App has welcomed over 220,000 customers, facilitated over 3.5 million transactions and processed transaction volumes amounting to GH¢2.39 billion.

“These impressive figures highlight the burgeoning demand for seamless digital banking solutions,” GCB Bank told the Daily Graphic. At the core of its digital strategy is a pledge to elevate customer convenience and satisfaction.

The Recoded GCB Mobile App simplifies everyday banking tasks, allowing customers to effortlesslymanage their finances, transfer funds, pay bills, and even create virtual prepaid cards for online transactions, all within the comfort of their homes or while on the move.

Innovative features

The Recoded GCB Mobile App, available for both Android and iOS users, has redefined convenience, offering customers a wealth of self-service options. These include:

• Self-onboarding: Diverse registration methods, including GCB account and Ghana Card, GCB Debit Card, G-Money wallet.

• Account information: Users can view account balances and request statements, ensuring customers are always informed about their finances.

• Card management: Users can request new cards, change PINs, and adjust transaction limits, providing customers with control over their card security.

• Wallet self-service: Users are also able to utilise the wallet as a source of funds, check balances and manage wallet details.

• Investments: Utilise term deposits to grow savings, offering a straightforward way to invest.

• Payments: The App enables the payment of over 200 merchants and institution fees, simplifying bill payments and financial transactions.

• Extensive transfer options: A wide array of transfer options to meet every customer's needs can be performed.

• Standing orders: The app allows for efficient management of standing orders across various platforms.

• Support: Comprehensive 24/7 help options from ATM locators to forex rates are available.

Financial inclusion

The app's feature for instant digital account creation using the Ghana Card and a ‘selfie’ is a leap towards financial inclusion, allowing individuals to join the banking system effortlessly.

GCB's digital banking ecosystem offers convenience at the customer’s fingertips and extends far beyond the mobile app. It makes room for debit, prepaid and virtual cards which offer customers flexible payment options and secure online transactions.

Wide ATM Network: With Ghana's largest ATM network, customers can perform transactions anytime, anywhere. Internet banking: Provides financial control at your fingertips, enabling customers to manage their finances online.

USSD Services: The *422# service allows customers to access banking services without the need for internet connectivity.

Phase two digital banking

The upcoming phase two of the GCB Recoded Mobile App will introduce an enhanced user interface, advanced security features, additional transfer options and increased self-service.

It would also provide personal financial management tools to further elevate the digital banking experience.

Celebrating past, shaping future

The management of GCB Bank said the recognition at GITTA 2024 was a celebration of both GCB Bank's storied past and its bright future. It said the Recoded GCB Mobile App had not only driven convenience for customers but also significantly reduced operational costs, demonstrating the effectiveness of its digitisation agenda.

“As we continue to innovate and dominate the market, we are excited to introduce more groundbreaking features that will further simplify banking for our customers. Join us as we continue to break new grounds and contribute to the socio-economic development of Ghana,” a statement from the bank said.

The bank extended gratitude to its valued customers for their unwavering support and trust in GCB Bank, saying “Your loyalty and confidence in our services have been the driving force behind our success and innovations”.

The bank said as it continued to enhance its digital offerings and provide exceptional banking experiences, “we remain committed to meeting your needs and exceeding your expectations. Thank you for being an integral part of our journey”.