Featured

Charge man who shot soldier with conspiracy and murder - Attorney-General advise

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 13 - 2024 , 12:45

The self-acclaimed traditional ruler who allegedly shot a military man over a land dispute at Millennium City in Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region, is to be charged with conspiracy and murder, the Attorney-General has advised.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Adu Gyamfi, told the Achimota District Court, presided over by Prince Osei Owusu when the case was called for hearing on Thursday (June 13).

Meanwhile, Nana Kwakye, the second accused person arraigned alongside Nana Barima Ababio, aka Benlord Ababio, is to be charged with conspiracy.

The committal proceedings is expected to be held on June 20, 2024.

Background

Ababio, a self-proclaimed security operative has been accused of shooting Lance Corporal Michael Danso to death over a land dispute.

He was first arraigned on Friday, May 3 this year.

The Police subsequently picked up Kwakye, an accomplice, and arraigned him. The two have since been on remand.

Benlord, is reported to have colluded with Kwakye to kill the soldier.

According to court documents, on April 30, 2024, at around 1600 hours, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and two colleagues, Lance Corporals Abdul Omar Rahman and Ametus Matthew, drove to Millennium City police station in a Toyota RAV4 to report a trespass.

That was after they were informed that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

The accused appeared at the police station, and Benlord allegedly attacked and opened fire on Lance Corporal Michael Danso who driving the vehicle, killing him instantly.

Ben Lord was disarmed by the police and arrested for investigations.