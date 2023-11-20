Promote local works beyond Ghana — Genfi

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Nov - 20 - 2023 , 11:27

A Veteran Artist, Kwaku Genfi, has called on the government to put in place measures that are specifically geared towards promoting fine and visual arts such as paintings, sculpture, among others, outside the confines of the country.

He explained that although Ghanaians loved art pieces, the current economic downturn had made it difficult for many to appreciate the works which was making it hard for the industry to reach its full potential.

“People in Ghana love art but it’s hard for the ordinary citizen to appreciate it because they don’t have that disposable income to be spending on artworks and sculpture.

This has negatively impacted the industry,” he lamented.

Mr Genfi said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic on the sidelines of the opening of his gallery in Accra yesterday.

Dubbed; “Genfi's Art Gallery”, it featured various pieces of acrylic and oil paintings, sculptures, traditional decorative artefacts, locally made bags, slippers, among others.

The event was attended by fellow artists, art enthusiasts, experts, critics as well as friends and family.

Investment

Mr Genfi, who has decades worth of experience as an artist, advised the government to see the fine and visual art industry as an investment opportunity that would enable the country gain the attention of the rest of the world which could translate into other forms of investment opportunities.

“As we speak now, despite the numerous challenges, some artists have made it.

They are now all over the globe making millions of dollars and gains as some recognition as a country.

They are putting Ghana on the map in their own ways,” he said.

He also advocated the establishment of fine art schools that would develop talented young individuals who are passionate about art.

“ Most people are talented but if they are not getting any type of positive response, it tends to dampen their spirits. But we are being encouraged financially and morally, we can go far,” he added.

The veteran artist also called on corporate leaders and businesses to also get involved in the support and sponsorship of artists because it was a lucrative venture, adding that art was at the core of everything in the world.

“One thing most people, including our leadership fail to acknowledge is that the world revolves around art.

Almost everything have some degree of artistic tendencies including technology and architecture among others,” he stressed.