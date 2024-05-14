Project to reduce accidents on Kintampo-Tamale Road unveiled

Biiya Mukusah Ali May 14, 2024

A new road safety project to facilitate the reduction of accidents on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway has been launched.

Unveiled at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, the programme is dubbed "Adopt-Kintampo-Babatokuma N10 Highway." It is being spearheaded by the Martin Luther Health Training College (MLHTC), a private institution operating in the area.

The adoption of the highway, one of the accident-prone highways in the country, granted the college the opportunity to take charge of the maintenance works to reduce accidents on the stretch.

The college is expected to work with the Ghana Highway Authority, the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and other institutions and organisations to roll out the programme.

Under the programme, the institution will provide resources and logistics for the patching up of potholes, erection of road signs and markings and frequent clearing of weeds along the road to enhance visibility.

Additionally, there will be a series of public advocacy to school commuters and drivers on some of the road safety tips and the need for them to be conscious when plying the stretch.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the launch of the programme last Saturday, the President of the College, Dr Wilfred Agbenyikey, said the Kintampo-Tamale Highway was known to be an accident-prone stretch.

He said many lives had been lost on that road while other people had sustained injuries. Dr Agbenyikey explained that the high incidence of crashes necessitated the launch of the project to reduce accidents on the road.

"We as a health institution which promotes public health decided to support efforts of the government and other institutions to promote good driving habits on the stretch," he said.

The President of the College said it would seek sponsorship for the state institutions to implement the programme since they had the technical expertise.

He further indicated that the college and its partners had lined up several programmes to be rolled out to halt the increasing number of road crashes. Dr Agbenyikey expressed the hope that the project would help to reduce unnecessary accidents on the road.

In a speech read for him, the Kintampo Municipal Chief Executive (MEC), Isaac Baffoe Ameyaw, said the entire Kintampo-Tamale Highway needed more signposts. That, according to him, would help reduce unnecessary accidents and ensure pedestrian safety.

Mr Ameyaw, who is also the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate of the area, urged individuals, groups, organisations or businesses to emulate the MLHTC’s gesture as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

He encouraged authorities of the school to always work closely with the assembly for the successful implementation of the programme.

