Prof Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh appointed UCC Pro V-C

Prof Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh has been appointed as the new Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast for a three-year term
.
Her appointment was made at the 99th Governing Council Meeting of UCC held on Friday November 23, 2018.
Prof Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh who is currently the Provost of the College of Humanities and Legal Studies will take over from Prof George K.T. Oduro whose term ends on December 31, 2018.
