Prez inspects works on dredging, storm drain projects in Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday inspected progress of work on the dredging of the Odaw River and a storm drain project at Kaneshie ‘First Light’ in Accra.
He was accompanied by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey; the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah; the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, and the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah.
At the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, the President and his team were briefed on the level of dredging works so far carried out by the contractors, Dredge Masters, on the Odaw River.
The contractors assured the President that the work being undertaken at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange portion of the river would be completed within a period of 18 days.
According to the Operations Manager of Dredge Masters, Mr Sena Adiepena, one of their challenges was encroachment on the site.
He, however, stated that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), in collaboration with the police, were assisting to clear the squatters along the drain for work to complete on schedule.
In response, President Akufo-Addo urged the contractors to expedite work on the project as the rainy season had set in and promised to come back to check on the timeline they had given.
Kaneshie project
At Kaneshie, work on the construction of an expanded 630-metre channel that will collect water from the First Light into the Kaneshie storm drain was proceeding steadily.
Explaining the scope of work, the site Engineer of Vuluxx Company Limited, Mr George Asiedu, said the existing drain was about two metres wide which, he said, was small, and that anytime it rained, it could not carry the heavy flow of water, resulting in flooding in the area and some parts of the Obetsebi Lamptey Circle.
He, therefore, said the current intervention would help to reduce the flood situation in the area.
According to him, the project would be completed by the middle of June this year.
“It is heartwarming to note that after Monday’s downpour, there was no flooding at Kaneshie and its environs, even though the work has not been completed,” Mr Asiedu added.
Projects
At the moment, there are 21 dredging and desilting works ongoing in Greater Accra.
Beneficiary areas include South Kaneshie, Sukura-Mampon, Mataheko, Kaneshie Highway and St Mary’s at Korle Gonno, Calypso Drain at Kpone Katamanso, Awudome, Kwashie Bu, Bale Down Stream, Castle Drain at Klottey Lagoon and Agbogbloshie.
The rest are at Avenor (Kofi Krom), North Kaneshie (CMB Flats), Amasaman Market Drain, Dansoman (Ave Maria), Opete Kwei (Pambros), Chemu Channel, Tetegu, SCC Junction, Muss (Ofankor), and Shiabu-Glefe.
Additionally,11 storm drains are being constructed at Odawna, Abeka, First Light (Kaneshie), Madina Maye Hot, Gbawe Drain and Awoshie Mangoase.
The rest are in Haatso, Morton International School, Awudome Down Stream, and North Industrial Area.