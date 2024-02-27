President lauds Lebanese Community for supporting education

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Lebanese community in Ghana for supporting government's efforts to provide quality education in the country.

He said for about 10 years, the community, through its scholarship programme, had provided financial assistance to hundreds of Ghanaian students to pursue and realise their academic dreams.

The President stated that the generosity and dedication of the community in the cause of education were making real differences in the lives of several Ghanaian students studying at various centres of higher learning.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Lebanese Scholarship Programme in Accra last Friday.

Event

Initiated by the Lebanese community in Ghana in 2014, the scholarship programme aims to provide support to Ghanaian students pursuing higher education at various universities in the country.

The event doubled as the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network (LESAN).

Significance

President Akufo-Addo stressed that the Lebanese community had immensely contributed to the development of the country through the scholarship programme, stressing that it helped to impact and transform the lives of many students.

He added that countries such as Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea had made huge socioeconomic progress by simply wiping out illiteracy and empowering generations of citizens with skills to empower the nation's development.

"The importance of education cannot be overemphasised.

The best way informed choices can be made by citizens is through education, hence several initiatives by the government to ensure that many Ghanaians are educated despite financial constraints," the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo further stressed that the Lebanese Scholarship Programme was a good example of partnerships that could bring positive change, adding that it was a model to emulate.

He also urged beneficiaries of the programme to make the best of the opportunities and make Ghana proud.

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, said the Lebanese community in Ghana created the scholarship programme to assist the youth because they recognised the transformative impact of education.

"It has not only supported education but impacted on the relationship between the two countries," he added.

Mr Kheir also mentioned that the programme had been expanded over the years with more than 600 students being supported.

He, therefore, applauded the Lebanese community for investing in the sector and contributing to a brighter future for young people across the country.