Prempeh College gets new headmaster

Daily Graphic Nov - 20 - 2023 , 11:32

A Methodist Minister, Rev. Lewis Asare has been appointed as the new Headmaster of Prempeh College.

Until his appointment, he was the Headmaster of the Kurofa Senior High Technical School in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Rev. Asare had his professional training as a teacher at the Wesley College of Education, Kumasi.

He obtained his Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Master of Philosophy (MPHIL) degrees from the University of Education, Winneba.

He had his basic education at the Armed Forces Basic Schools at the 4th Battalion Infantry (4BN), Uaddara Barracks, Kumasi, Hooper International school, Tarkwa and the Catholic Primary and Lawra Basic Schools.

He then had his secondary education at the Prempeh College, Kumasi.

Academic experience

Rev. Asare was appointed a teacher in the Ghana Education Service in 1997, promoted to Senior Superintendent in 2000, upgraded to Principal Superintendent in 2003, Assistant Director II in 2009, Assistant Director I in 2013.

He was promoted to Deputy Director in 2018.

Family

Rev. Lewis comes from Hiawu Besease in the Atwima Nwabeagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region and his parents were the late Very Rev. David Kwesi Asare and Madam Victoria Kwarteng.

He is the fourth child among seven children of his mother.

He is married to Stella Afrifa Asare and they are blessed with three children.