Poverty elimination depends on known deprived population — E/R GSS boss

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jun - 18 - 2024 , 23:27

The Eastern Regional Statistician, Bright Worlanyo Neku, has indicated that the elimination of poverty will only be possible when the extent and nature of deprivation of the different groups of the population are known.

He said without such a fundamental understanding, the collective efforts in poverty eradication would be an exercise in futility. Mr Neku made the remarks at the dissemination of District Multidimensional Poverty Report in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, today (June 12).

The Multidimensional Report is a testament to the commitment of making a comprehensive data readily available to users.

Mr Neku indicated that the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), governed by the Statistical Service Act 2019 (Act 1003), had been mandated to collect, compile, analyse, publish and disseminate official statistics across a wide range of economic, social, demographic and governance issues.

He said the universal adherence to the principle of evidence-based decision-making had generated increased demand for timely, credible and relevance statistical data. “It was in response of that demand that the GSS had continually produced disseminated crucial statistical information to the public, fostering a culture of evidence-based decision-making,” the Regional Statistician stated.

He further stated that the report, the first of its kind, covered all the 261 MMDAs and that the targeted users included municipal planning and coordination units, development partners, civil society organisations (CSOs), the private sector, research institutions, academia, religious organisations, traditional rulers and the general public.

The Regional Statistician was grateful to the World Bank, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) and the MMDAs for their support.

Report

The report identifies those who are most deprived, extending beyond traditional-money, metric measures of poverty and serves as a strategic tool for policy making. It also provides base line data for measuring progress towards elimination of poverty in all its forms everywhere in the country.