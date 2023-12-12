Police receive 200 motorbikes for visibility

Emelia Ennin Abbey Dec - 12 - 2023 , 06:35

The Ghana Police Service has received 200 motorbikes from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to aid the service in its visibility operations and execution of its general duties across the country.

It is part of the ECG’s promise to support the Police Administration with 1,000 motorbikes to be presented in batches.

Keys to the motorbikes that come with helmets were handed over to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare at the police headquarters in Accra yesterday during a brief ceremony that attracted members of the Police Management Board and some senior officials of ECG.

Support

Before handing over the keys, the Board Chairman of ECG, Keli Gadzekpo, said the support was also part of efforts to acknowledge and reward the hard work of police officers that protected ECG officials in their operations across the country.

“Our workers suffer quite frequent attacks on their persons as they conduct their duties, going from house to house and so forth,” he said.

There have been a number of attacks on ECG officials on revenue mobilisation operation duties, change of ECG power metering for domestic and institutional use, among others.

Mr Gadzekpo noted that the action was to aid the police in enforcing their visibility operations, especially as we approached the festive period.

He said enhanced police visibility would deter crime and announced that ECG would challenge itself to increase the donation from the initial plan of supporting the police with 200 motorbikes to 1,000 motorbikes.

The ECG board chairman encouraged other institutions to find out the needs of the Ghana Police Service and support them.

The Managing Director (MD) of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, commended the police service for supporting the ECG over the years and said the company would continue to work with the police.

Partnership

Dr Dampare expressed appreciation on behalf of the Police Administration for the support.

He noted that the government and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had been very supportive of the service.

The IGP said the government had provided resources which had improved the performance of the police service.

The support from the ECG, he said, was complementary to that of the government.

He said the support was a demonstration of a new dawn of partnership between the two institutions that were classified as emergency service providers.

“In the past, we have been working separately without much collaboration and partnership and it is our hope that this journey that we have begun will take us to a level that we will continue to work together to make Ghana more peaceful, orderly and secure,” he said.