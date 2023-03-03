Police arrest over 250 okada riders for jumping the red light

The police have arrested over 250 motorbike riders for jumping red lights traffic in Accra.

The move is part of the Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline (PAARI) programme, a road safety intervention to check indiscipline among motorcycle users on Ghana’s roads.

Launched in April 2023, motorcycle users who were arrested in violation of road traffic regulations and other traffic offences within the period were sensitised and taken through some road traffic education and subsequently cautioned to be law-abiding.

A press statement issued by the Police Service on Friday, March 2023 said “Following the introduction of the initiative, it has been observed that a good number of riders are now obeying traffic regulations, especially in the areas of not jumping the red light, avoiding riding on pedestrian walkways and facing oncoming traffic”.

“The benefit of Operation PAARI is reflected in available data on road traffic accidents in the country which indicates that for the first time in a long while, road traffic crashes involving motorbikes have reduced significantly.”

While we commend all law-abiding riders for adhering to road traffic regulations, we would like to caution recalcitrant riders against the blatant disregard for traffic regulations since the law will definitely catch up with them", it added.