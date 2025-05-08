Pentecost E-church concept developed — Apostle Nyamekye

Emmanuel Bonney May - 08 - 2025

The Church of Pentecost (CoP) has developed a comprehensive online church designed to reach English, Arabic and Hindi-speaking communities with the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

That is in line with the CoP’s Vision 2028, the E-church concept has been developed as a comprehensive online church designed to reach speakers of the languages mentioned.

The Chairman of the CoP, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, who made this known, said to date, the studio in New Jersey, USA, had been completed and work on the studios in Accra and New Delhi, India, was nearing completion.

Apostle Nyamekye, who is also the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, said this when he presented the state of the CoP report at the 47th General Council Meetings last Wednesday at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

It was on the theme: “Unleashed to Live a Life Worthy of Your Calling”.

Vision

Apostle Nyamekye said that as part of the Vision 2028 under the leadership of the Pentecost Social Services (PENTSOS), the church in Ghana had actively engaged in initiating various social development projects aligned with the Vision 2028 agenda.

The agenda, he said, emphasised collaboration with government entities to promote the nation's socio-economic development.

The event was attended by Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, chief executive officers, and ministers of the gospel from other sister churches.

There were solidarity messages from organisations including the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, the Bible Society of Ghana, Scripture Union, Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship International and the Elim Pentecostal Church, United Kingdom (UK).

Evangelism

In 2024, the church undertook 461,844 evangelistic outreaches, marking a substantial increase of 18.3 per cent over the previous year's total of 390,545.

The outreaches, he said, resulted in 432,470 souls won for the Lord, with 351,981 of them fellowshiping with the CoP.

Apostle Nyamekye said as of December 2024, the church had reported a total of 27,106 assemblies and districts worldwide, marking a 2.2 per cent increase in assemblies and a 4.3 per cent rise in districts compared to the previous year.

He said the CoP in Ghana experienced a 6.9 per cent growth in membership, bringing the total membership to 4,129,412 as of December 2024. It included 46.0 per cent of youth, 30.5 per cent of children and 23.5 per cent of adults.

"This increase represents a significant segment of the estimated Ghanaian population by the Ghana Statistical Service, which stood at 33,007,618 for the same period”.