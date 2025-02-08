Featured

Patrons of Anchored in Love assured of maximum safety on Volta Lake

Edith Mensah and Lydia Ezit Feb - 08 - 2025 , 12:57 4 minutes read

Atrons of the much-anticipated Valentine’s Day event, Anchored in Love, have been assured of maximum safety as they indulge in romantic and fun-filled activities aboard the Dodi Princess II on the Volta Lake on Friday, February 14 at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

Anchored in Love is being organised by Graphic Showbiz and The Mirror, two brands from the stable of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd.(GCGL) in collaboration with DodiWorld with Nova Wellness Center as partners.

Anchored in Love is a blend of romance, delectable cuisine, live music, exciting activities and expert relationship advice, ensuring an unforgettable experience for couples and singles alike.

Safety on Dodi Princess

In a chat with the Daily Graphic, the Marketing Officer of Volta Hotel Ltd, Mr Kofi Omane Wilson, who oversees operations at Dodi World, promised patrons a magical celebration of love on the day.

Dodi Princess II

“Expect nothing but an all-night excitement unmatched anywhere—a cruise on the largest manmade lake, while enjoying soulful music and dining, capped with karaoke and barbecue under the moonlight.

There is nothing for anyone to worry about because we have in place all the safety measures to ensure everyone who comes here will be safe.

“I mean comprehensive safety measures are in place to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Necessary precautions, including the provision of life jackets and other safety logistics, have been put in place to guarantee the complete safety of patrons as they cruise on the largest manmade lake during the event.

“Dodi World remains the preferred choice for couples, friends, and families seeking unique bonding experiences, thanks to its safe and luxurious environment.

The cruise features well-equipped dining areas, entertainment spaces, and top-tier hospitality to enhance guests' comfort”, he added.

Encouraging participation, Mr Wilson called on families, friends and couples to take advantage of Anchored in Love to strengthen their bonds while basking in the serene beauty of Volta Lake.

Anchored in Love

So, whether you’re celebrating with your significant other, or friends, or even treating yourself, Anchored in Love has something to tick your fancy. It has an unforgettable time planned with you in mind.

First of all, patrons will enjoy a cozy ride to Akosombo where the bigger fun starts. They will be treated to a romantic night cruise on the Volta Lake aboard the Dodi Princess II.

And while on board, they will be spoilt for choice—a romantic buffet dinner, dance the night away to live band music, among others.

Well, that’s not all, the ‘excitement continua’. After the cruise on the lake, the indulgence continues with more music, barbecue, karaoke, and breakfast the following morning at Volta Hotel, among others.

Also, Relationship Expert, Abena Manokekame will be on hand to offer thought-provoking hacks on relationships aimed at adding spice to patrons’ love life to foster stronger bonds.

According to Abena Manokekame, the event would be a platform to celebrate love in all its forms as she takes the lead in creating an atmosphere of connection and romance.

Abena Manokekame who promised to bring on her matchmaking skills said she had successfully brought together over 130 couples.

“You all know Abena knows how to create an atmosphere where love blossoms, whether it’s your first Valentine’s together or your fiftieth.

“Guests will leave the place with more than just romantic vibes—they’ll walk away with meaningful insights, fresh ideas to spice up their relationships, and memories they’ll cherish for years.

I’m not just there to talk; I’m there to make sure every person on board leaves with their heart full and their spirits lifted.

Whether it’s a laugh, a lesson, or even just a fun selfie on the deck, you’ll get more than your money’s worth”, she added.

GCGL’s call to celebrate love

The Director of Marketing at the GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa, urged everyone to seize the opportunity to celebrate love in grand style.

“Valentine’s Day comes once a year.

This event offers an exceptional chance to enjoy music, good food and a serene atmosphere with your loved ones. Let’s get on board!” he said.

Editor of Graphic Showbiz, Ms Adwoa Serwaa Bonsu, who couldn’t hide her excitement added “getting out of town for Valentine’s Day will certainly be big fun and I don’t think anyone should let this pass.

“Come and fall in love all over again as you cruise on the Volta Lake. Be a part of Anchored in Love which is an exciting celebration of passion, connection and romance.

For her part, the Editor of The Mirror, Ms Doreen Hammond said “Anchored in Love wants to give patrons an overnight lovey-dovey feeling away from the hustle and bustle of Accra.

Tickets

Tickets are available at the Graphic Communications Group Ltd head office. Prices are GH¢1,400 for singles and GH¢2,150 for couples.

Early bird tickets can be secured by contacting 0242650449, 0242202447 or 0558171150.