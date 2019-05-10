Omanhene of Buem calls on citizens to join hands for devt

Citizens of Buem Traditional Area have been called upon to help in the development of the area.
The new Omanhene of the traditional area, Nana Aburam Akpandja V, who made the call, pointed out that the time had come for the people of Buem to lead their own development, while calling on the government to support them.
Speaking after his installation a few weeks ago, Nana Akpandja V, said he was ready to lead the development agenda of the area and appealed to the people to make conscious efforts to promote peace and unity in the area.
“There have been gaps in our development.
We must be reminded that no meaningful development can take place if there is no unity among the people; we can only develop when we are united,” he emphasised.
Installation
Nana Akpandja V, known in private life as Mr Eric Ofori and an internal auditor at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, was installed as the paramount chief of the area at a grand ceremony which showcased the tradition and culture of Bueman at Bodada in the Jasikan District.
The installation ended a 12-year vacancy of the throne.
Although his predecessor died about two years ago, his 10 years’ illness had stalled the development of the area.
Exciting moment
It was, therefore, an exciting moment for the people of Bueman when Nana Akpandja was sworn in as the new paramount chief.
The people defied a downpour during the coronation to ensure the success of the programme.
The Omanhene called on the people to let his instalment bring the unity they desired in the area and for them to fight the common enemy of ‘poverty’ which had engulfed the people, mostly peasant farmers.
As part of his vision, the chief said he would ensure that the Buem Traditional Area is provided with good roads, health centres, educational infrastructure and potable water.
To champion this cause, Nana Akpandja said he and his divisional chiefs would collaborate with the government and other agencies to speed up development.
New regions
He thanked President Nana Addo Dakwah Akufo-Addo for the creation of the new regions, especially Oti, stating that “the fight for the region had been a good fight and a good idea that needs to be embraced”.
The creation of the new regions, he said, would be a panacea to address issues of under-development in those areas as they would equally receive a fair share of state resources.
Nana Akpandja V called on the government to pay particular attention to the newly created regions to enable them to develop to the level of the other regions.