The Mirror to host first model on Mother’s Day

The Mirror, a family newspaper of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), will honour Rev. Dr Mrs Davina Markwei, a medical doctor and pastor at the Living Streams International Church, together with other mothers, at this year’s Mother’s Day programme tomorrow.
Dr Mrs Markwei is being honoured as the paper’s first Mirror Model Mother for her love and passion for children, the work of God and her social intervention programmes in some communities within and outside Accra.
It is expected that more than 100 mothers will be in attendance at the event, which will take place at the Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.
The Model Mother campaign is to celebrate an ideal mother in society, with national and international appeal, on Mother’s Day.
Purpose
The campaign is also meant to create opportunities for readers and audiences to appreciate mothers in a unique way by way of educating and promoting good motherhood in society.
Mothers and motherly figures will also have the opportunity to share their experiences to motivate others to emulate.
They will also be appreciated for their efforts to help nurture and raise children.
Graphic’s initiative
Already, the GCGL has launched a campaign for staff to present used clothes, provisions and shoes to be donated to a selected orphanage during the celebration.
Some of the children will also be brought from selected orphanages to wine and dine with the mothers to feel loved.
Buffet lunch
The Director of Marketing and Sales of the GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa, told the Daily Graphic that the ticketed event would be a buffet lunch with the model mother and all mothers who would be at the programme.
“What makes this year’s celebration unique for the company is that we are inviting entries from people to share interesting and emotional stories and memories of their mothers. The most touching ones will be selected and read at the programme on the day. Winners will also be given prizes.
“We will also be bringing some children from selected orphanages to wine and dine with the mothers to feel loved,” he emphasised.
While using the occasion to wish all mothers a happy Mother’s Day in advance, Mr Sowa called on Ghanaians to show interest and appreciate their mothers on all occasions.