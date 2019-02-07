Obosomase inaugurates development NGO

A GROUP of citizens of Obosomase Akuapem in the Akuapem North District in the Eastern Region has inaugurated a non-governmental organisation to champion the town’s development.
Christened the OBS World Foundation (OWF), the initiative seeks to rally all successful citizens of Obosomase Akuapem, including those in the diaspora, to sponsor education, health, youth empowerment and the provision of basic infrastructure in the town.
Launching the initiative at a ceremony at Obosomase Akuapem last Sunday, the Executive Chairman of the OWF, Mr Festus Awuku Sakyi, said although the town could boast of numerous successful individuals, the absence of a structured platform to reach out to them for support had accounted for their low contribution to the development of the town.
He said the town was in critical need of potable water supply, a market, health facility, educational inputs and basic infrastructure, hence the need for its citizens to collectively pool their resources together to provide them to complement the efforts of the government.. A little contribution from all of us can make a huge impact and put a smile on the faces of the people in our motherland," he said.
For his part, the Chief of Obosomase, Nana Okofo Ayeh Bekoe I, applauded the team for the initiative and pledged that his administration would support the foundation.
He stated that although the town played a significant role in the development of the Akuapem State, it had lost its ‘rightful place’ in the history of the Akuapem because of the slow pace of its development.
He, therefore, called on all the citizens of Obosomase in and outside the country to show interest in the development of the town.
After the launch, a patron of the OWF, Mr Gadiel Ofori Annor, presented a set of books and other educational inputs valued at $1000 to the foundation to support its educational and youth empowerment programme.
He said the money that was used to purchase the package was donated by the Bethel Reformed Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn in the United States of America.