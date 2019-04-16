Nungua bus terminal opened for business

Commercial transport business in Nungua and its adjoining communities has been given a boost following the opening of the newly constructed bus terminal at Nungua
.
The move followed a Daily Graphic publication which revealed how commercial drivers in the area had created unauthorised loading points on the Teshie-Nungua-Tema Beach Road, as a result of the absence of a bus terminal in the area.
The publication which appeared in the Tuesday, March 26, 2019 edition, highlighted how the unlawful activities of the drivers threatened pedestrian safety and undermined the flow of traffic on the Nungua main road.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Business ongoing
For years, scores of commercial drivers had converted designated bus stops along the road into loading spots, a situation which initially informed the authorities’ decision to construct the terminal to curtail the practice.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
The opening of the terminal has given commercial drivers a well designated and safe venue to operate from.
When the Daily Graphic visited the facility last Monday, it observed that business had commenced as tens of buses and taxis were parked there.
Scores of residents in the area thronged the terminal to board vehicles to varied locations, including Madina, the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange area, Kaneshie, Spintex, Ashaiman, 37, Burma Camp and Tema.
Buses were also available to convey passengers to distant locations including Cape Coast, Takoradi and Aflao, bringing convenience to the residents who previously would have had to transit to other terminals to access vehicles to such locations.
Petty traders were on hand with a variety of items including sachet water, soft drinks, boiled eggs, pastries, face towels and air refreshers.
In a chat with some of the drivers, they expressed delight at the opening of the terminal and thanked the Krowor Municipal Assembly for responding to their grievances.
Read also: GH¢5.4 million Nungua bus terminal lies idle - As drivers create own loading points
Encroachment
Meanwhile, other traders had taken over pavements outside the walls of the terminal, forcing pedestrians and others going to the terminal to walk virtually along the main road.
To stop some commercial drivers who chose to load at unauthorised points on the main road from doing so, the officials in charge of the terminal had deployed a task force whose members stood at vantage points to help stop the practice.
“We have cautioned the drivers to desist from such practices. They will be punished if they flout the internal rules we have set for ourselves,” Nii Laryea Odai, a station master said.
Background
The Nungua bus terminal formed part of the Transport Sector Project (TSP) under the Department of Urban Roads (DUR) and was funded by the World Bank.
The project was undertaken at a cost of GHC 5.4 million, together with the expansion and asphalting of some peripheral roads within Nungua.