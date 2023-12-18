Ntiamoah Foundation supports aged in 3 Akyem communities

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Dec - 18 - 2023 , 07:40

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Ntiamoah Foundation, has donated assorted food items worth GH¢50,000 to 200 aged and persons with disability from Akyem Hweakwae, Akyem Adausena and Akyem Ntronang respectively in the Eastern Region.

The items included rice, edible oil and tin fish.

Presenting the items, the Project Officer of Ntiamoah Foundation, Shiva Oppong-Banahene, said the gesture was their Christmas gift.

Mr Oppong-Banahene stressed that the goodies being distributed to the people were not mere sustenance, but were symbols of care, compassion and the enduring bonds that tied them together.

On behalf of the board of the foundation, the Project Officer expressed heartfelt gratitude to the valued partners, including the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development and the dedicated volunteers who had contributed to the success of the event, stressing "your unwavering dedication and generosity echo the spirit of Ntiamoah Foundation, and together we are creating a ripple effect of positive change."

Commendation

The Hweakwaehene, Nana Osei Agyeman Prempeh Dwamena ll, commended the Ntiamoah Foundation for its commitment to the development of many communities in the Birim North District.

He mentioned in particular, the construction and renovation of school blocks, the establishment and equipment of information communication technology (ICT) centres and the setting up of a mobile library to assist basic schools in the Birim North District.

He paid glowing tribute to the founder of the NGO, the late R.K.A. Asante, who also brought Newmont Akyem to the area, which had benefitted many communities and also uplifted the district capital, New Abirem.

Nana Dwamena seized the opportunity to appeal to the NGO to put up bungalows for teachers at Hweakwae and Adausena to attract more qualified teachers to the area.

Support for PWDs

The District Head of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, Anastasia Boadiwaah, was also full of praise for the Ntiamoah Foundation for its contribution to the progress of some towns in the district and urged it to extend its gesture to other needy communities in the area.

She advised persons with disability in the district who had not registered with her department to do so immediately to get more benefits, including free medical care under the National Health Insurance Scheme.