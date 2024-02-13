Ntiamoah Foundation donates to support quality education, healthcare delivery

Samuel Kyei-Boaten Feb - 13 - 2024 , 07:22

Five basic schools, one clinic and a hospital in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region have received support to aid effective teaching and learning and also healthcare delivery.

The assorted items worth GH¢135,000 included 10 sets of 32-inch flat-screen televisions, three laptop computers with accessories, three air conditioners, 10 boxes of teaching and learning materials, 10 boxes of hand sanitiser, 10 pen drives loaded with children's programmes and a refrigerator.

They were provided by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Ntiamoah Foundation.

Beneficiaries

The beneficiary educational institutions are New Abirem Islamic Model School, Sakapia District Assembly (D/A) Model School, Akoasi Experimental, Akoasi Methodist and Akoasi SDA Basic Schools.

Other beneficiaries of the items are St Michael Clinic and Maternity at Akyem Ntronang and New Abirem Government Hospital.

The five basic schools were presented with 10 flat-screen television sets, 10 boxes of teaching and learning materials, five boxes of hand sanitiser and 10 pen drives loaded with children's programmes.

The St Michael Clinic and Maternity received three laptop computers with accessories, three air conditioners and five boxes of hand sanitiser, while the New Abirem Government Hospital had a refrigerator to store drugs at the maternity ward.

Distribution

The Project Officer of Ntiamoah Foundation, Shiva Oppong-Banahene, made the presentations to the beneficiary institutions at separate functions at New Abirem and Ntronang.

He presented the items meant for the five schools to the Birim North District Director of Education, Charles Kofi Acheampong, at New Abirem, who in turn handed them over to the heads of the beneficiary schools.

Mr Banahene also presented the refrigerator to Dr Atta Larbi Sakyi and Madam Florence Amekah, the Medical Superintendent and Matron respectively in charge of the New Abirem Government Hospital.

The Head of the St Michael Clinic and Maternity, Sister Akpene Amedeker, received the gift on behalf of the health facility.

At separate functions, Mr Banahene said the donations were in response to appeals made to the NGO for assistance.

He advised the beneficiary schools to use the items to raise educational standards in their schools.

Mr Banahene also admonished the health facilities to use the items to promote healthcare delivery.

Mr Acheampong praised the Ntiamoah Foundation for its commitment to education development in the district.

He particularly mentioned the setting up of a mobile library, the provision of ICT centres and the free supply of teaching and learning materials to schools in the area.