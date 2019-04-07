Northern Region: Police retrieve 16 illegal guns at Nambiri

A combined police and military team has arrested 12 persons in possession of 16 single barrel guns and ammunitions at Nambiri, a farming community in the Saboba District of the Northern Region.
According to the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, the team was on their usual patrols on Sunday at about 12 pm when they chanced on one person wielding a single barrel gun.
He said the suspect upon seeing the personnel took to his heels but was chased down and arrested.
This, however, prompted the team to conduct thorough searches in the community and retrieved 16 single barrel guns and ammunitions.
He indicated that during the search, six of the suspects who had no exhibits were released on police enquiry bail and the rest have been detained to assist with investigations.
Security personnel have been patrolling the Saboba and Chereponi districts following the recurring violent clashes between the Chorkosis and Konkombas which has led to the loss of lives and destruction of property.
However, calm has since been restored as a result of the patrols and extensive community engagements on the need to allow peace to reign.