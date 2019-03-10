No Ghanaian on board Ethiopian Airlines' crashed plane; Akufo-Addo mourns victims

It has been confirmed that there are no survivors in Sunday morning's Ethiopian Airlines crash that involved a Boeing 737 shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa
.
It said 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, eight Americans
No Ghanaian involved
There was no Ghanaian on board the flight.
Ethiopian state media has stated that more than 30 nationalities were on board flight ET 302, including 32 Kenyans, 9 Ethiopians, 18 Canadians, 8 Chinese, 8 Americans, 8 Italians, 7 French, 7 British, 6 Egyptians, 5 Dutch, 4 Indians, 4 Slovaks, and 2 Spaniards.
Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since sent a message of condolence to the Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, on the news of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.
In his message, President Akufo-Addo stated that “Like all Ghanaians, I have been deeply saddened by Sunday's news of the tragic loss of 157 lives, who perished on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, in Kenya.”
He continued, “On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deep condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased, and to you, Mr. Prime Minister, the Government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in these difficult times. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”
According to a statement from Ethiopian Airlines, the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which was carrying 149 passengers and 8 crew members, lost contact with air traffic controllers, some six minutes after take-off, crashing near Bishoftu, southeast of the Ethiopian capital.
The statement did not say, immediately, the cause of the plane crash, but indicated that the plane was a new one, and had only been delivered to the airline in November.
The pilot, who had been working for the carrier since 2010, sent out a distress call shortly after take-off and was given clearance to return.
The BBC reports that the crash happened at 08:44 local time, six minutes after the months-old Boeing 737 Max-8 took off.
Another plane of the same model was involved in a crash less than five months
Do we know how it happened?
The cause of the disaster is not yet clear. However, the pilot had reported difficulties and had asked to return to Addis Ababa, the airline said.
"At this stage, we cannot rule out anything," Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told reporters at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.
"We cannot also attribute the cause to anything because we will have to comply with the international regulation to wait for the investigation."
Visibility was said to be good but air traffic monitor Flightradar24 reported that the plane's "vertical speed was unstable after take-off".
An eyewitness at the scene told the BBC there was an intense fire as the aircraft hit the ground.
"The blast and the fire were so strong that we couldn't get near it," he said. "Everything is burnt down."
Recovery operations were
The plane was delivered to Ethiopian Airlines on 15 November last year. It underwent
Who are the victims?
He said they included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese, eight Americans, seven Britons, seven French citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Indians and four people from Slovakia.
Slovak MP Anton Hrnko later confirmed via Facebook that his wife and two children were on the plane.
Three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Poles
There was also one passenger each from Belgium, Indonesia, Somalia, Norway, Serbia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda
Four people held United Nations passports, the airline said, and it believed some passengers could have been heading to a session of the UN Environment Assembly which begins in Nairobi on Monday.
A UN source also told Agence France-Presse that "at least a dozen of the victims were affiliated with the UN", and that this may include freelance translators.
The pilot was named as Senior Captain Yared Getachew who had a "commendable performance" with more than 8,000 hours in the air, the airline said.
The plane's First Officer Ahmed Nur
What reaction has there been?
Canadian
UK PM Theresa May tweeted her condolences.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the people of Ethiopia and Kenya, tweeting: "We share their sorrow."
African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed "utter shock and immense sadness" while Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was "saddened".
Mahboub Maalim, executive secretary of the East African bloc Igad, said the region was in mourning.
"I cannot seem to find words comforting enough to the families and friends of those who might have lost their lives in this tragedy," he said in a statement.
What do we know about the plane?
The 737 Max-8 aircraft is relatively new to the skies, having only been in commercial use since 2017.
Boeing said it was "deeply saddened" by the crash and offered to send a team to provide technical assistance.
Following the Lion Air crash last October, investigators said the pilots had appeared to struggle with an automated system designed to keep the plane from stalling - a new feature of the Boeing 737 Max.
The anti-stalling system repeatedly forced the plane's nose down, despite efforts by pilots to correct this, findings suggest.
There is no suggestion that the Ethiopian Airlines jet suffered similar issues on Sunday.
What about the airline's safety record?
Ethiopian Airlines flies to many destinations in Africa, making it a popular carrier in a continent where many airlines fly only from their home country to destinations outside Africa.
It has a good reputation for safety, although in 2010 one of the company's aeroplanes crashed in the Mediterranean Sea shortly after leaving Beirut.
The incident killed 90 people on board.
The airline's highest fatalities prior to this came in a November 1996 crash during a hijacking on a flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi.
One of the plane's engines stopped when the fuel ran out and although pilots attempted an emergency water landing, they hit a coral reef in the Indian Ocean and 123 of the 175 people on board were killed.
With additional files from BBC