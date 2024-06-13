Featured

NHIA settles GH¢300m claims

Doreen Andoh Jun - 13 - 2024 , 11:21

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has disbursed over GH¢300 million as payment for claims to healthcare facilities across the country.

Advertisement

The amount predominantly covers the payment for claims submitted by providers under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and vetted for higher tier facilities up to January 2024.

The acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NHIA, Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, made this known in a statement yesterday. He said for lower tier facilities, the payments were within the acceptable three-month debt period.

Commitment

“This significant release underscores our commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of healthcare services and the sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“The timely disbursement aims to enhance the quality of care provided to all NHIS members and support the operational needs of healthcare providers. The NHIA appreciates the cooperation and patience of all healthcare providers and assures them of our continuous efforts to improve the efficiency and timeliness of claims processing and payments,” he stressed.

Dr Aboagye said the payments were in fulfilment of the NHIA’s mandate as a payer of healthcare services for disease conditions prescribed in the NHIS Benefit Package. “The NHIS Benefit Package covers over 95 per cent of disease conditions that afflict residents and is supported with over 550 formulations on the NHIS medicines list to take care of all the diseases covered under the scheme,” the statement said.

“Management of the scheme assures the public of its commitment to ensuring that quality health care is delivered to all its members,” it added.

Writer’s email: [email protected]