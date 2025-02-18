New school block for CK Korfe community

Star Oil Ltd has inaugurated a Kindergarten and a Primary school block, valued at about GH¢2 million for Christian Kwame (CK) Korfe, an island community on the Volta Lake near Tapa Abotoase in the Biakoye District in the Oti Region.

The company said the facility would provide a safe, quality and conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning for the children and teachers.

It will also prevent them from the hazardous journey by boat to access education that could lead to loss of lives through numerous boat disasters.

In addition to the school block, Star Oil Ltd also made available 500 life jackets to ensure the safety of the schoolchildren on the Volta Lake.

All the classrooms have been provided with furniture.

At the inauguration and handover of the facility last Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of Star Oil Ltd, Philip Kwame Tieku, said the new school block had been connected to the national electricity grid and had a computer laboratory, toilet facilities and white marker boards.

The rest are underground water storage tanks, staff common rooms, markers and wall clocks.

Mr Tieku commended the Ghana Education Service, traditional authorities and the entire people for their immense support.

Fishing and education

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Emelia Arthur, who was at the handover ceremony, underscored the importance of education which she said was the foundation of any development process so the school took prominence over everything else.

She commended the Board Chairman of Star Oil Ltd, Torgbui Kaledzi Xornametor, known in private life as Vincent Kaledzi, for the construction.

Talking to the fisherfolk, she said, her responsibilities were to strike a balance and reset the marine and inland aquaculture sectors.

To improve the Inland sector, Ms Arthur said premix would be supplied straight from Tema to the landing beaches where an eight-member committee would ensure their efficient management.

The Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, thanked Star Oil Ltd, especially Torgbui Kaledzi Xornametor, who he said had been a blessing to the region.

He called on other benevolent organisations and individuals to emulate his example to help improve the lot of the people.