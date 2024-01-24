New Ningo installs queenmother

Ezekiel E. Sottie Jan - 24 - 2024 , 07:11

A 44-year-old businesswoman known in private life as Harriet Roberta Osei has been installed as the Queenmother for New Ningo in the Greater Accra Region, with the stool name Naana Kwekie Djangmah II.

The new Queenmother, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oserby Unique Ventures and Integrated Farming in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, replaces Naana Kwekie Djangmah I, who passed away seven years ago.

The New Ningo Queenmother is from the Doku Yaka Family, as well as the Adainya Loweh Clan in New Ningo.

Colourful ceremony

She holds a first degree in hospitality and catering services from the University of Education, Winneba, and a Master’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism.

At a short but impressive and colourful ceremony held at New Ningo last Monday to introduce her to the gathering, the Head of Doku Yaka Wem of the Loweh Adainya Clan of New Ningo, Numo Doku Appenteng, was emphatic that the family chose the right person to succeed the departed queenmother.

According to Numo Appenteng, they needed someone with a solid background who would be a unifier for the development of New Ningo and that was exactly the qualities of the new queenmother who has been installed.

“For the past seven years since we lost Naana Kwekie Djangmah I, the family has been searching thoroughly for the same qualities or a better replacement. To avoid any traditional error or mistake, we took our time and did a proper search until the lot fell on our new queenmother.

The Stool Father of the Ashaiman-Ningo people, Numo Kweinor Otinibli I, in an address, asked for the unity of the whole Adainya Loweh Clan to support the new queenmother, adding that “she cannot do it alone and that is why she needs our support”.

Gratitude

The new queenmother, for her part, was very grateful to the kingmakers for choosing her.

She pledged that just as the stool elders had confidence in her and called on her to be the new queenmother, she would also reciprocate the same gesture by ensuring she did not disappoint them.

“What I humbly need from you is your maximum support and sense of direction.

Our elders have a saying that the one constructing the path does not know when it goes crooked until his or her attention is drawn.

In the same vain, I would plead with you not to hesitate to draw my attention when I am going wrong in the course of performing my official duties.

Help me help New Ningo develop,” Naana Kwekie Djangmah I appealed.

Education

According to the new queenmother, education is the key to the development of any area and, therefore, she has the education of the youth, especially the girl-child, as her priority.

She, therefore, pleaded with all parents to make conscious efforts to give their wards at least basic education, adding “I’m ready to support those who are ready to be supported”.

Present at the ceremony included the Chief Linguist of New Ningo, Numo Yaka Narh; the Stool Father, Numo Narh Otinibli; and stool elders Numo Michael Djangmah, Yomo Kwekie Akornor and Yomo Adjeley Mani, among others.