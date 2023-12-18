NDPC holds Development Summit Wednesday

Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 18 - 2023 , 06:17

A two-day National Development Summit aimed at addressing the current challenges and chart a path towards the country’s long-term vision is scheduled to take off on Wednesday in Accra.

The summit , under the auspices of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), will, among other things, advise the president on matters of development policy and strategy, is expected to attract over 200 participants drawn from various sector of the country.

During an interaction with journalists last Friday in Accra to share with them what the summit intends to achieve, the Director-General of the NDPC, Dr Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, said within the summit, there would be frank and open discussions as to what “kind of Ghana that we want and what kind of Ghana that we have traversed”.

Schedule

He explained that the first day of the summit would have the opening ceremony and the sharing and the presentation of views, with the second day set aside for insightful sector discussions.

“We will have seven groups which will be working simultaneously on the economy, issues of social policy, infrastructure and settlement, environment, issues on response to disaster and also international governance and international relations.

So, all these are groups who would have a discussion with respect to our future,” he said.

The press

Dr Mensah-Abrampa said the summit would provide the platform to hear from the people their perspectives on the kind of Ghana they wanted to see in those sectors and how the country could set up means to measure.

“So there are two major things – what do we want to see by way of vision for the sectors and what we want to see by way of targets, so that we can hold anybody who is our leader accountable.

And then what NDPC would help do is to break this down in terms of annual processes,” he said.

Long term

He said, among other things, that the commission had been working with the long-term National Development Plan document (to cover a 40-year period up to 2057) as assigned to them by the President to facilitate and review when he took office.

"We got to a time where we think it is necessary for us to do a review of the process, having tested and used it and having found out the functionality of the document over the period, we need to review it as instructed,” he said.

Vision review

Dr Mensah-Abrampa said the commission had gone through the document and what it was trying to do was to organise it in such a way that “we could have a vision coming out of it and also what is happening now to be able to establish it”.

He said the review had become opportune because a lot of the assumptions under the long-term perspective had changed over a very short period since 2020.