NDC stages "you are killing us" demonstration

Members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is staging a demonstration to demand justice for the victims of the shooting incident that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election.
The demonstration, dubbed "You are killing us" started from the Obra Spot in Accra at about 9am, Thursday, February 7.
Some of the placards carried by the demonstrators, who are mainly dressed in red attires and red arm bands bore inscriptions such as "IGP must go", "Equality before the law," "Government stop lying," "Nana addo ku yen preko", and "Ghana beyond delta force."
Others were "Stop killing us", "Power must change 2020", "We will resist oppressors rule", "Our future, our concern," "Nana Addo the vampire," and "Nana Addo is a tyrant."
More to follow....
