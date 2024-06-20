Nation needs Advanced Nurses and Midwives

Mary Anane-Amponsah Jun - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

The Assistant Professor of Nursing Administration at Valley View University, Stella Appiah, has underscored the need for an advanced education for nurses and midwives to improve the country’s health outcomes.

She further advocated a mandatory continuous educational requirement as part of the professional development for practitioners in the Nursing and Midwifery fields. "This proposal can be pegged at three years after the initial education. The licensed nurses and midwives must pursue continuous education to fit into practice".

Delivering a keynote to address at the 2nd Top-Up induction ceremony of Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives (GCNM) in Accra, Ms Appiah said advanced continuous education was not just a requirement but was crucial to shaping the profession.

"It extends the practitioners ability beyond initial training and qualifications which contribute to competent practices and high standards of Nursing and Midwifery care," she said Ms Appiah said there was the need for the healthcare system to constantly change due to technological and scientific innovations, as well as increase in demands and needs of patients.

These unavoidable factors, she said, should stimulate the nurses and the midwives to continuously develop their knowledge in skills in all the field settings as diverse areas of development continued to evolve.

In a rapidly changing health care environment, she indicated that it would be wrong for people to assume that knowledge and skills would remain static. Therefore, for nurses and midwives to provide contemporary relevant evidence-based practice and care, it is essential that they are supported in their workplaces to undertake multiple forms of learning.

The ceremony

More than 400 specialised nurses who received top-up training and passed the required examinations into the critical care, perioperative, Ophthalmic, Otorhinolaryngology and Public Health faculties of the College were inducted as associate members.

The rector of GCNM, Hannah Acquah, stated that since its inception, the college had trained 645 Associate Members and 453 members in various speciality areas, and that there were 867 residents currently in training.