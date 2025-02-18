Mobile Money agents call for enhanced security to protect lives, businesses

Joshua Bediako Koomson Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Mobile money (MoMO) agents across the country have bemoaned the surge in armed robbery attacks targeting their members.

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG) has, therefore, called on the police to address the escalating security crisis, to protect lives within communities and businesses.

The appeal follows the attack and killing of one of its members, a 27-year-old woman identified as Patricia Nimako in Kumasi.

Ms Nimako, a MoMo vendor, was shot and killed at Krofrom last Thursday, and the attackers bolted with GH¢10,000 and the mobile phones used for the transaction.

Eyewitnesses said she was shot right in front of her vending kiosk moments after returning from the bank.

The attacks on MoMo agents have been on a steady rise and oftentimes, the victims are killed.

Combat growing threat

A statement from the association lamented the frequent attacks on agents, a situation that has left them living in fear.

Signed by the General Secretary of the MMAAG, Evans Otumfuo, the association in the statement stressed the need for a collective effort from the government, law enforcement agencies, and the telecommunications sector to combat this growing threat and ensure the safety of both agents and customers.

The association proposed the immediate rolling out of some interventions to curb the menace.

Among the suggestions made are additional security measures to protect agents and customers and also increasing police presence and patrols in high-risk areas.

Mr Otumfuo also said the association had proposed that the security agencies conduct quarterly workshops for association leaders, who would then train their members.

Beyond these measures, the association urged the government to show a genuine commitment to the safety of mobile money agents, beyond regulatory policies and revenue collection.

“There is no doubt that our members or mobile money agents now play such a significant role in ensuring financial access, especially in underserved communities.

“We, therefore, call on the security agencies to step up with their interventions to protect not just us, but all communities and businesses as continued attacks could derail financial inclusion efforts,” Mr Otumfuo stated.

He also advised members of the association to prioritise their safety during armed robbery incidents by avoiding resistance and complying with demands to prevent loss of life.

Also in the statement, the General Secretary of MMAAG, on behalf of the association, extended their condolences to the bereaved family.