Make punctuality your hallmark - VR Minister to workers

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, has urged civil and public servants to support the government’s 24-hour economic policy by embracing the culture of punctuality at work, diligence and dedication to duty.

That, he said, would definitely help to bridge the gap between the affluent and less privileged in society.

Mr Gunu made the remarks during his first meeting with heads of departments in Ho on Tuesday.

He said the region’s vast development potentials were waiting to be explored, to create jobs and wealth for the people, “so it is no more business as usual.”

He urged workers to acquire a new sense of patriotism and sacrifice a bit of their sleep to serve the country with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The regional minister said the progress of the region also required a strong working bond between politicians and technocrats and pledged to work in cordiality with all and sundry in the best interest of the region.

“It also means we must all live in peace and avoid all divisive tendencies,” he added.

Mr Gunu who assumed duty on Monday gave an assurance he would operate an open-door policy for inclusivity in the implementation of key development policies in the region.

NAFAC 2026

The Regional Director of the Centre for the National Culture, Lydia Nyarko-Ampomah, announced to the gathering the region would host the 2026 National Festival of Arts and Culture and appealed to the Volta Regional Coordinating Council to support the event, in cash and in kind, to make a great impact.

Water crisis

Other participants in the meeting expressed worry over the water crisis in Ho and other parts of the region, saying it was crippling all sectors.

A section of the participants in the meeting

In response, the regional minister said water tanker services had been arranged to provide water to consumers in the meantime, while a permanent solution to the problem was being sought.

At an earlier encounter with the media, Mr Gunu said the rehabilitation of key roads in the region was among the government’s development priorities.

He mentioned the Ho-Denu Road, which he said deserved urgent attention, due to its economic importance.