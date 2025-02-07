Featured

University of Ghana holds white coat ceremony for pharmacy students

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Feb - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

A white Coat ceremony for Doctor of Pharmacy students of the University of Ghana was yesterday held in Accra on the theme: “Prescription for change: Reimagining healthcare.”

The event marks the transition of students from the study of preclinical to clinical practice.

In all, 99 Level 500 students were robed in white coats - a knee-length overcoat often recognised universally as a uniform of professionals in the medical field.

They took the Oath of Pharmacy, pledging a lifetime of service in prioritising patient welfare, ethical conduct and continuous professional growth to relieve suffering and also protect patient information.

The third white coat ceremony marked the commencement of the practical phase of the Doctor of Pharmacy programme by the university.

Ensuring equity

The Director of Strategic Health Purchasing at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Ruby Aileen Mensah Annan, urged pharmacists to champion healthcare equity by expanding their roles beyond traditional pharmacy practice.

She said that pharmacists played a critical role in ensuring equitable access to health care, particularly for vulnerable populations, adding that financial barriers should not be the reason for people to be denied health care.

“Imagine a health system where everyone has access to the care they need. The mission of the NHIA is to ensure accessible, equitable and quality healthcare for all,” Dr Annan added.

Transformation

Dr Annan further urged the students to become key players in transforming the healthcare landscape by expanding their career paths beyond traditional clinical roles to include exploring opportunities in politics, entrepreneurship, technology and other sectors that influence healthcare delivery.

She also highlighted the importance of pharmacists in healthcare financing, auditing and compliance, encouraging them to embrace leadership roles in areas such as telehealth, health economics and policy formulation.

“Technology is definitely where your generation thrives. So leverage it and become pacesetters in developing solutions for the sector so that we can have a good number of you being healthcare innovators who actually understand the system,” the director added.

Innovation

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Research, Innovation and Development (RID) of the university, Prof. Felix Ankomah Asante, said his outfit was dedicated to delivering a transformative experience through student-centred, technology-driven and interdisciplinary learning to equip students with the skills and competencies they needed to excel in an increasing complex global society.

Therefore, he advised the students to be innovative, adaptable and forward thinking as they integrate new technologies, therapies and approaches to patient care.

For his part, the Dean of the UG School of Pharmacy, Prof. Isaac Julius Asiedu Gyekye, said while the school had achieved remarkable strides over the years, inadequate space and infrastructure were negatively impacting admissions.

He said they could only admit 60 new applicants this academic year, stressing that the school’s vision of delivering world-class pharmacy education demanded a spacious ultramodern facility equipped with lecture halls, state-of-the-art laboratories, and offices for faculty and staff.

“I take this opportunity to once again appeal to our cherished sponsors, donors and partners to come to our aid,” Prof. Gyekye added.