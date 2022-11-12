Mahama donates GH¢1.95m to support NDC internal elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢1.95million to support the organisation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) internal election conferences.
The amount made of GH¢853,000 and GH¢1.1million, respectively, are to support the national party leadership for the organisation of the regional election conferences across the country and to clear the debt owed the Electoral Commission (EC) by the party in respect of the just-ended constituency elections of the party.
The gesture is to support the conduct of the party’s constituency and regional internal elections.
A statement issued and signed by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, said Mr Mahama, who was also the NDC’s flag bearer for the 2020 general elections donated the amount totalling GH¢1.95million to support the conduct of the party’s constituency and regional internal elections.
The party expressed its gratitude to former President Mahama and his generous sponsors for coming to the assistance of the party at this crucial time.
Recall
Former President Mahama, in a statement dated October 20, 2022, said he donated an amount totalling GH¢1.3million to the 138 orphaned constituencies of the party with each receiving GH¢10,000 to support the conduct of the constituency elections of the party that took place from October 21 to October 22, 2022.