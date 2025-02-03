Looming crisis at Guntingli - Refuse dumps left unattended to for many years

Mohammed Fugu Feb - 03 - 2025

Dangers loom at Guntingli, a suburb of the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region as heaps of refuse dumps have been left unattended to for many years, leading to potential health hazards.

The dump sites, numbering about four, have become breeding grounds for diseases and sources of unbearable stench, endangering the lives of residents.

For many years, these dump sites have been left to rot, with flies hovering over the wastes and contaminating food and water supplies while some residents, especially children, resort to open deafecation at the sites.

Also, some of the rubber wastes flies through the community anytime the wind blows.

Concerns

Residents fear if the situation is not addressed, it could result in an outbreak of sanitation-related diseases in the community.

A resident, Baba Huzaimatu lamented the situation, saying the uncollected refuse was polluting water sources and making life unbearable for them.

"Homes near the dump are in constant fear of contracting diseases.

We have cried out for help but our pleas seem to fall on deaf ears," she lamented.

Another resident, Musah Latifa, whose shop is close to one of the sites, also expressed distress over the unbearable stench.

"The refuse spills everywhere and the odour affects the entire community. We need the authorities to act before it's too late," she urged.

Reaction

The Assembly member for the Guntingli Electoral Area, Mohammed Mahi Darifu, said despite repeated complaints, efforts to get the municipal assembly to clear the waste have yielded no results.

He said the Yendi Municipal Assembly claimed its refuse collection truck had broken down, leaving the community in limbo.

All attempts to reach officials of the Yendi Municipal Assembly for comments on plans to resolve the issue proved futile.

