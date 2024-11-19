Featured

Lift curfew imposed on us - Nkonya, Alavanyo appeal to govt

Nov - 19 - 2024

The chiefs and people of the Nkonya Traditional Area in the Biakoye District of the Oti Region have made a passionate appeal to the government to revoke the curfew imposed on them and the Alavanyo Traditional Area over the years.

They made the appeal following the peace and tranquillity experienced in the two traditional areas in the past seven years.

The people in the two areas have resolved to channel their energies into profitable programmes rolled out by the government, such as Planting for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development and Rearing for Food and Jobs, among others to improve the quality of life in their communities.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic during the 60th-anniversary celebration of the Nkonya Senior High School (NKOSEC), the National Peace Ambassador, Clemence Gyato, a son of Nkonya, said the curfew imposed on them was no longer necessary and needed to be lifted.

Mr Gyato pointed out that the continuous imposition of the curfew enforced the perception of a conflict between the people of the two traditional areas which was affecting the Free Senior School policy and investment in both human and natural resources.

As a result of this, he said although NKOSEC had educational facilities to accommodate more students, their enrolment continued to be low.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to take a second look at the curfew and lift it to allow the people to go about their normal lives and duties freely.

Road barrier

The Assemblymember for the Nkonya Ahenkro Electoral Area, Godwin Owusu, appealed for the removal of the road barrier between Hohoe to Nkonya-Ntsumuru through Alavanyo. Mr Owusu said the road was the shortest to Hohoe, which was the nearest market centre for their farm produce. As such, he said farm produce was being sold cheaply to the traders who managed to travel to the area.

The Paramount Chief of the Nkonya Ahenkro Traditional Area, Nanai Okoto Kwame Tegyi II, reaffirmed his commitment to further explore areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two traditional areas.

He gave an assurance that the unfortunate incident during that turbulent period which threatened their peace, safety, and prosperity and hindered their development would never happen again.

Nanai Okoto Kwame Tegyi II said the youth and elders of the two traditional areas had decided to allow peace to prevail within their communities instead of using weapons that could lead to the loss of lives and destruction of property.