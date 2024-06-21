Let’s collaborate to fight crime - EOCO boss urges public

Diana Mensah Jun - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

The Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has urged the public to freely share information to build strong, evidence-based cases against fraudsters.

She said the fight against fraud was not solely the duty of law enforcers, but that it involved a concerted effort from all sectors. Speaking at the launch of the second annual National Fraud Conference by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) in Accra yesterday, she said law enforcement was frequently faced with difficulties in obtaining crucial information from institutions.

She called on all stakeholders to join the fight against fraud and corruption in the country. The conference is slated for September 11-13, 2024 in Accra.

Event

Dubbed: "Elevating Integrity: Building a Fraud and Corruption Resilient Future”, it aims to foster a culture of integrity and resilience amidst growing threats of fraud and corruption that undermine institutions and the broader society.

The three-day conference will feature a series of workshops, panel discussions, and case study presentations on topics such as emerging financial crime trends, cybersecurity and data integrity challenges, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in business processes, and ethical issues surrounding AI.

"When a case comes before you, and you know that you can get some information from this area, from this institution, the struggle to get that evidence to help you build up your case is another thing,” she said.

Highlighting the necessity of providing information to law enforcers, COP Addo-Danquah said withholding such information ultimately benefitted the wrongdoer. "If you have the information to enable the law enforcement agencies to gather information and to build solid evidence and you decide not to release that information, at the end of the day, you don't get anywhere," she said.

Ultimately, she said, there was the need for robust and effective systems to prevent fraud, and to detect such acts. COP Addo-Danquah noted that merely installing systems like CCTV was insufficient if they were not properly maintained and regularly checked.