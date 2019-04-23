Labourer remanded for stabbing a car sprayer at Darkuman

A 19-year-old Labourer has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stabbing a car sprayer at Darkuman Nyamekye in Accra.
Yusif Abubakar, on July 11, 2018 was said to have sneaked into the victim’s room ostensibly to rob him and ended up stabbing him in the process.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges of causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry, stealing, use of offensive weapon and attempt to commit a crime.
The court presided over by Mrs. Ruby Aryitey adjourned the case to May 9, 2019 and remanded him in prison custody.
The facts of the case presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor were that, on July 11, 2018 at about 4.30am, Yusif Abubakar sneaked into the complainant’s room, damaged his door lock and entered the room.
Inspector Samuel said Abubakar was chased away by the complainant and some tenants in the house, but he found his way back into the victim’s room a few minutes afterwards and stole a brown backpack and one Samsung Note '4' mobile phone, all valued GH¢190.00.
He said while Abubakar was about to leave the room, the victim confronted him a struggle ensued between the two during which Abubakr stabbed the victim on the left shoulder with a pair of scissors and again on the right side of his jaw with a screwdriver, causing injuries to him.
Abubakar was arrested by the Darkuman police and the complainant's Samsung Note '4' mobile phone, the backpack, one screwdriver and a pair of scissors were retrieved from him.
He said a police medical form was issued to the victim to attend hospital and Abubakar was charged accordingly.